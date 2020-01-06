Tuolumne Supervisors To Discuss Homelessness, Fire, And Leadership Posts

Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — A variety of issues will face the Tuolumne County Supervisors at the first meeting of 2020.

The board will discuss creating a grant-funded Homeless Advocate Outreach Coordinator position that would help create a task force to look at challenges and solutions related to the growing issue of homelessness.

On the topic of fire prevention, the board will vote on declaring a local State of Emergency due to “severe and persistent fire danger.” The meeting documents note, “Tuolumne County faces an imminent threat of disaster due to severe and persistent fire danger. Overgrown forests, decades of fire suppression, warmer climates, increased costs for fuel reduction services and extremely high levels of tree mortality has created an environment in Tuolumne County that must be dealt with yet cannot be addressed simply or quickly.”

Scheduled at noon, the board will vote to appoint a Chair and Vice-Chair for 2020. District Five Supervisor Karl Rodefer spent 2019 as the Chair and District One Supervisor Sherri Brennan has been the Vice-Chair.

The meeting gets underway at 9am in the supervisors meeting room at 2 South Green Street.