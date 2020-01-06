Live Fire Training Canceled In Mi Wuk Village

The Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District View Photo

Mi Wuk Village, CA — A live-fire training exercise that was planned for this week in the 24000 block of Highway 108 has been canceled.

That’s according to the Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District Chief Steve McClintock.

We reported last week that a house was going to be set on fire tomorrow and smoke would be visible from Highway 108. There is no immediate word as to why it was canceled.