Partly sunny
58.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Fire In The Stanislaus National Forest

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Holtzel Fire

Holtzel Fire

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 4 p.m.: Forest spokesperson Diana Fredlund tells Clarke Broadcasting that the forward rate of spread has been stopped and forest fire crews will take sole command of the blaze at 6 p.m. Fire crews will work towards full containment and be mopping up overnight. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 3:30 p.m.: Coulterville — Stanislaus National Forest Fire crews along with CAL Fire Mariposa-Madera Unit are battling a 15-20 acre fire in the Coulterville area of Mariposa County.

It has been dubbed the “Holtzel Fire” and is burning on the Groveland Ranger District. The flames broke out along Holtzel Road near Dogtown Road on private land that is within the forest. It is across from the McDiarmid U.S Forestry Department building. There is no containment at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Holtzel Road in Mariposa County

loading map - please wait...

Holtzel Road in Mariposa County 37.721449, -120.096468 (Directions)

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     