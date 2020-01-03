Update: Fire In The Stanislaus National Forest

Update at 4 p.m.: Forest spokesperson Diana Fredlund tells Clarke Broadcasting that the forward rate of spread has been stopped and forest fire crews will take sole command of the blaze at 6 p.m. Fire crews will work towards full containment and be mopping up overnight. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 3:30 p.m.: Coulterville — Stanislaus National Forest Fire crews along with CAL Fire Mariposa-Madera Unit are battling a 15-20 acre fire in the Coulterville area of Mariposa County.

It has been dubbed the “Holtzel Fire” and is burning on the Groveland Ranger District. The flames broke out along Holtzel Road near Dogtown Road on private land that is within the forest. It is across from the McDiarmid U.S Forestry Department building. There is no containment at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.