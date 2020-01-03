CAO Riggs Will Discuss Issues Facing Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will preview what lies ahead for county government in 2020.

Tuolumne County Administrator Tracie Riggs will also speak about upcoming “We are Tuolumne County” forums, explaining why they are being held, and what will be discussed. In addition, she will look back on some of the bigger issues of 2019.

Topics will include the law and justice center campus, vulnerable populations, homelessness, aging county facilities, the upcoming budget, and the General Plan Update.