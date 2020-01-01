PG&E Working Out Fire Settlement Details

Sacramento, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric is hoping to have details squared away by the end of this month regarding a $13.5-billion settlement it will pay to victims of wildfires from 2017-18.

The Associated Press reports that there is a tug-of-war underway as the proposed settlement leaves open how much will be used to compensate people who lost families, homes and businesses. State agencies also say they are owed $3.3-billion and federal agencies have filed claims totaling $4.3-million.

Lawyers for fire victims are asking the judge to reduce the claims by government agencies, specifically questioning whether the state’s office of emergency services can legally request money for carrying out emergency services, like fire response.

PG&E is also working on a broader bankruptcy exit plan that must be approved by state regulators and a judge by June.