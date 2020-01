Twain Harte, CA — A late-night fire destroyed a home on Highland Drive in Twain Harte.

Officials arriving at around 11 ‘clock Tuesday evening found the home fully engulfed in flames. The American Red Cross reports that volunteers responded to help the residents impacted by the loss of the home. The area is east of Twain Harte Drive. No additional information is immediately available.

Written by BJ Hansen.

