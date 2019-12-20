Sunny
Calaveras High Put On Lockdown

By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras High School

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras High was forced to go on lockdown this morning after a rumor circulated through the student body involving a possible gun threat was brought to the administration’s attention.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark relays, “The rumor was that a student was going to use a firearm at the school.” He went on to detail that the school, located off Highway 49 in San Andreas, was lockdown at 10:45 a.m. No weapons were located by deputies and the threat could not be substantiated. The school reopened in about 20 minutes at around 11:05 a.m.

The gun threat targeted a school rally, which as a precaution was canceled, according to school staff.

