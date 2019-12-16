Deceased ID’d From Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash

Sonora Police Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Police have released the name the person killed in a head-on collision near downtown Sonora.

As reported here, the two-vehicle crash happened last Friday morning, According to Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel, next of kin have been notified and the deceased is 23-year-old Matthew J. Winn, whose address was listed as in Modesto.

The fatal incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on West Stockton Road near the intersection of Mill Villa Court. Winn, who was headed west behind the wheel of a 2016 Nissan Sentra, hit an eastbound 2016 Ford van after crossing over into opposing traffic. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The 56-year-old Sonora woman who was driving the van was transported to a Modesto for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The chief adds that the crash remains under investigation and it is not known whether drugs or alcohol played a role although no arrests have been made or citations issued.

The incident triggered closures of Stockton Road and a Washington Street road-block at Highway 108 for a few hours while police conducted an investigation and reconstruction of the accident scene.