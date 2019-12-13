Crash Closes Stockton Road In Sonora Near Highway 108

Sonora Police Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that a crash has resulted in Stockton Road being blocked near Highway 108.

Vehicles are still able to travel along Highway 108 but no vehicles are currently allowed to enter or exit Stockton Road. You will want to avoid the area and use an alternate route. Vehicles trying to enter Highway 108 via Stockton Road are being turned around by officials. A van and a sedan have collided.