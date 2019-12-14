Sheriff Pooley Gives Update On Jail And Crime Trends

Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear from the sheriff of Tuolumne County, Bill Pooley.

He will be the guest on the Mother Lode Views. Sheriff Pooley will first give an update on the new jail facility being constructed at the Law and Justice Center property off Old Wards Ferry Road. He will talk about how construction is coming along, what is all included, and the transition plan to move out of the current facility. In addition, he will give an update on recent crime trends, and drug activity, in the community. He will also highlight some of his new initiatives, such as a mounted unit, with deputies on horseback.