TCSO Responded To Report Of Fight And Gunshot Heard In Jamestown

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received calls from some concerned residents in Jamestown last night.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson, Deputy Nicco Sandelin, says, “Just after 8 pm, deputies responded to the area of Main Street in Jamestown for reports of a possible fight and a gunshot heard. Deputies patrolled the area but did not find a firearm or any evidence one had been discharged. During the patrol check, Deputies contacted 39-year-old Toyin Oyelade of Jamestown and 35-year-old Darlene Mendoza of Jamestown.”

Deputy Sandelin says that Oyelade was arrested for a local misdemeanor warrant. Mendoza was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and released at the scene.

It is not immediately clear what made the gunshot sound, or if there was any type of firearm involved in the incident that resulted in calls being made to the sheriff’s office.