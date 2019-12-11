Calaveras Man Arrested For Making Alleged Death Threats

Calaveras County Sheriff Department building logo View Photo

Burson, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 33-year-old Burson man was making threats to kill people.

The suspect, 33-year-old Shane Smith, then also called the sheriff’s office to request that deputies respond to a “homicide.” Deputies, and CHP officials, responded to the residence in the 11000 block of Wade Lane in Burson and found Smith walking down the road, carrying what looked like a firearm, and yelling at the deputies to shoot him.

Officials were able to calm down Smith and took him into custody without further incident. He was booked into county jail on a variety of charges. The weapon turned out to be a pellet gun. Witnesses indicated that the situation escalated earlier when Smith became upset because his keys were taken away from him after he had been drinking alcohol heavily.

During questioning, Smith told deputies he had made the pellet gun resemble a high-powered firearm so that deputies would fire upon him.

Calaveras County has a 24/7 crisis hotline at 209-754-3239 for anyone having suicidal thoughts. For more information about suicide prevention, click here.