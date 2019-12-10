Alleged Atttempted Church Break In Thwarted

Tuolumne County Sheriff Office Vehicle View Photos

Sonora, CA – A local man on pre-trial release was jailed on fresh charges after allegedly attempting to burglarize a house of worship.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Nicco Sandelin, deputies recently patrolling near Mono Village in the area of Hillsdale Road and Sunny Circle located an older model pickup truck in the otherwise vacant Harvest Fellowship Church parking lot.

A female, later identified as 58-year-old Jo Shaw of Sonora was sitting in the driver seat and a male, later identified as 37-year-old Joseph Eastman of Sonora, was attempting to open the front door of the church.

A records check of Eastman showed he was on searchable release and a subsequent search of the truck turned up just over three grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a concealed and loaded .32 caliber revolver handgun. Further investigation determined the loaded firearm belonged to Shaw, who did not have a conceal carry permit.

Eastman, arrested for attempted burglary, committing a felony while released on bail, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on a $50,000.00 bail. Shaw, charged with possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, being an addict in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of methamphetamine, was assigned a $25,000 bond.