Holiday Celebrations Throughout The Weekend

Twain Harte, CA — Communities will be gearing up for the holidays with numerous festivities over the coming days, and there will be several street closures to be aware of in the Mother Lode.

Streets in Twain Harte between Eproson Park and the downtown area will be closed today starting around 5:30pm for the popular Twain Harte Christmas Parade. Entries will begin rolling at 6 pm going from Joaquin Gully Road (through the Arch) to Fuller Road and over to Meadow Drive. There will also be Christmas carols ahead of the event, and kids can visit with Santa afterwards.

The Murphys Winter Open House and Festival of Wines will result in the closure of Main Street in Murphys this evening from 5-8pm. The parade starts at 5:30pm and there will also be carolers, chestnuts roasting, and a visit from Santa.

Coming up on Saturday will be the Valley Springs Christmas Parade. Daphne and Pine streets will be closed to traffic from 10am-1pm.

Mokelumne Hill’s Holiday Open House and Tree Lighting on Sunday will spur the closure of Main Street, between Lafayette and Center streets, between 1-7pm. There will be numerous activities throughout the day for the entire family, including a tree lighting at 5pm.