Power Outage Impacting Part Of Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
Avery, CA — PG&E reports that there are 283 customers without electricity in the Avery area of Calaveras County.

The power outage started at 6am and PG&E is hoping for full restoration by 10:15am. The cause of the outage is under investigation. It is impacting customers in the Lakemont Pines subdivision, including Lakewood Drive, Evergreen Drive, Pine Lake Drive, Valley View Drive, Circle Drive, McKenzie Avenue and Menominee Drive.

