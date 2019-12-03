Update: Road Closures Remain Following Heavy Storms

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Update at 9:45am: The Public Works Department has now reopened Sims Road and Red Hills Road. Marshes Flat Road, which was closed yesterday, is back open as well.

Original story at 9:15am: Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that there are still some road closures following the heavy rainfall of recent days.

The Mother Lode is receiving a break from the precipitation today, but more rain and high country snow is in the forecast for Wednesday. This morning a road crew is out cleaning up some minor mudslides on Old Priest Grade. The hope is to have the road back open by late morning.

Sims Road and Red Hills Road are both still closed due to flooding, but Bell Mooney Road has reopened. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.