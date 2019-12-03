Rain
Shot Fired Lands Local In Jail

By Tori James
Sonora, CA – A local man was arrested over the Thanksgiving holiday after allegedly firing a gun inside a residence.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Nicco Sandelin, deputies responded to a Saturday night assistance call in the 19000 block of Hillhaven Road in Tuolumne.

“The reporting person told dispatch that 58-year-old Donald Highley of Tuolumne had fired a gun in the residence,” he recounts. “The reporting person said she was hiding in a bedroom inside the residence.”

Upon their arrival, Sandelin says that deputies were able to call the suspect outside and detain him in handcuffs. A sweep of the home determined there were no other occupants.

“No one was injured during the incident…it was later determined Donald was likely intoxicated and, while manipulating a firearm inside the residence, the firearm discharged,” Sandelin adds.

Highley, who now faces a fresh felony charge of negligent discharge of a firearm, was assigned a $20,000 bond.

