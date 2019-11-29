YARTS Receiving New Electric Buses

YARTS bus tests travels on roundabout in Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — By the end of next year, the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System, better known has YARTS, will have six zero-emission electric buses joining the fleet.

It is thanks to a $4.3 million grant from the Federal Transit Authority.

“This is such an exciting moment for YARTS,” said Stacie Guzman, YARTS Executive Director. “With this award, YARTS will be able to purchase much-needed buses for our aging fleet as well as acquire our first battery-electric coaches. This investment is a huge step towards YARTS’ long-standing goal to help ease congestion in Yosemite National Park and improve our region’s air quality by providing a safe and convenient transit alternative for park visitors.”

YARTS runs a seasonal bus from Sonora to Yosemite between May 15-September 15, and also has routes beginning in Merced, Mammoth Lakes and Fresno.

Connections have expanded in recent years so that travelers to Yosemite can now connect to YARTS via all of the intercity transportation providers in Merced and airline passengers into the Fresno Airport using United Airlines.