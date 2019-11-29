Fire Damages Big Hill Residence

Structure Fire In Big Hill View Photos

Columbia, CA — There was a Thanksgiving Day residential structure fire in the 22000 block of Gunsight Road in the Big Hill area.

Resources responded from the Tuolumne County Fire Department, CAL Fire, City of Sonora Fire and the Columbia Fire Department. It ignited around the nine o’clock hour in the morning and officials responded and successfully knocked down the blaze. What ignited the fire is currently unknown. There were no reports of injuries.