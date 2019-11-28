Sonora Christmas Parade Parking Reminders

Sonora Christmas Parade View Photo

Sonora, CA — Friday will be 36th annual Christmas Parade in downtown Sonora.

It is always held the day after Christmas and traditionally draws thousands to the downtown area. No Parking signs will be up along most of Washington Street starting at 4pm on Friday.

The following major street and highway closures will commence at 5:30 pm:

• South Washington Street at State Route 108 will be closed at Hospital Road.

• North and South Washington Street (State Route 49).

• Stockton Road (State Route 49) at Green Street.

• Snell Street at Bonanza Street.

• Restano Way at the Mono Way and South Washington Street intersections.

There will also be no parking signs on a number of side streets. Around 50 entrants are signed up for this year’s parade according to the City of Sonora. The parade itself gets underway at 6pm.