Mountain Ranch Man Faces Charges Following Drug Bust

By B.J. Hansen
Mountain Ranch Arrest

Mountain Ranch, CA — There was a drug bust in the 17000 block of Jesus Maria Road in Mountain Ranch.

Calaveras Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Sgt. Greg Stark, comments, “Deputies located and seized 42.33 pounds of processed marijuana, 3.6 grams of methamphetamine, a firearm and ammunition, and illegal metal knuckles, commonly known as brass knuckles.

The Sheriff’s Office also learned that over 100 pounds of processed marijuana had recently been removed from the property.

Arrested was 52-year-old Daniel Maples, of Mountain Ranch, on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, failure to register as a sex offender, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of brass knuckles. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.

