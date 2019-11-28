Thanksgiving Day Events And Activities Across Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — There are some special events and community dinners to help celebrate Thanksgiving.

This morning in Murphys will be the Klassen Turkey Trot beginning at Murphys Park. Registration is at 8am with the walk and run getting underway at 9am. The entry fee is a non-perishable food item and there will also be t-shirts for sale to benefit a local charity.

In addition, there will be community Thanksgiving dinners this afternoon at the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge in Arnold, the Groveland Community Center and at the Sonora Methodist Church.

