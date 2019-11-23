Supervisor Campbell Will Give Opinions About Issues Facing Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — This weekend is the final show in our five-part series featuring the Tuolumne County Supervisors.

Campbell’s District Two covers a wide area in east Sonora including Cedar Ridge and much of the Phoenix Lake region. He’ll talk about road projects, the budget, law and justice center, homelessness, housing, the economy and other topics.

Campbell was sworn into office in January and is wrapping up his first year as a county supervisor.