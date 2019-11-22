Mostly cloudy
44.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sonora High Football Heading To Face Top Seed Escalon

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Football Dunlavy Field

Sonora Football Dunlavy Field

Photo Icon View Photo

Coming off a convincing 56-19 win against Golden Sierra High last Friday evening, the Sonora High football team will travel to Escalon High School to face the Cougars in the third round of the CIF Sac Joaquin Section Division VI semifinals this evening.

Escalon is the top seed and Sonora is the fifth seed. The winner moves onto the championship match one week from today to face either the second seed Hilmar or third seed Ripon Christian. You can hear Sonora High Football live on Star 92.7 and streamed on myMotherLode.com.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     