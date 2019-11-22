Sonora High Football Heading To Face Top Seed Escalon

Sonora Football Dunlavy Field View Photo

Coming off a convincing 56-19 win against Golden Sierra High last Friday evening, the Sonora High football team will travel to Escalon High School to face the Cougars in the third round of the CIF Sac Joaquin Section Division VI semifinals this evening.

Escalon is the top seed and Sonora is the fifth seed. The winner moves onto the championship match one week from today to face either the second seed Hilmar or third seed Ripon Christian. You can hear Sonora High Football live on Star 92.7 and streamed on myMotherLode.com.