Sonora High Girls Water Polo Advances To Regional Championship

Sonora High Girls Water Polo Team View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats girls water polo team is moving onto the Regional Championship in the CIF NorCal Division III playoffs.

Last night the Wildcats defeated El Capitan in the Regional Semifinals at Sonora High School by a score of 13-8. Sonora, the top seed, will now face second seed Tamalpais of Mill Valley this Saturday at 10am at Independence High School in San Jose.

Tampalpais defeated third seed Garces Memorial of Bakersfield yesterday, 11-7.