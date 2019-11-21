Tuolumne County Exploring Ways To Increase Juvenile Hall Revenues

Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County is hoping to use five of the 16 beds at the Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility for a “Steps to Success” juvenile camp program.

Chief Probation Officer Linda Downey says a group from the county including supervisors Karl Rodefer and Sherri Brennan, along with CAO Tracie Riggs, have been working with the department to find new cost savings at the facility.

During a meeting with state community corrections officials it was determined that one possibility is declaring a certain number of beds to be used for a juvenile camp program. In doing so, the facility could receive state funding for youths needing help related to a variety of things like mental health counseling, social responsibility training and drug and alcohol counseling.

The county took the first step by passing initial readings of an ordinance to add a section to the Tuolumne County Code establishing the local youth program. The county is hoping that other counties in the region will be interested in partnering and sending juveniles. Downey says if all five beds are filled over the course of the year it could bring an additional $100,000 to $143,000 annually.

The first readings were passed with a 5-0 vote.