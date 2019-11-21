Structure Fire on Lower Hillview Drive View Photo

Sonora, CA — In east Sonora there is a house fire in the 20800 block of Lower Hillview Drive.

It is in the Mono Village area. Officials report that flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on scene during the nine o’clock hour this morning and the blaze was quickly knocked down. There have been no injuries reported at this time. Mop up will continue throughout the morning.

A special thanks to community news partner Edgar Duenas for sending in a photo. Pictures can be emailed to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.