Sunny
58.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Structure Fire On Lower Hillview Drive

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Structure Fire on Lower Hillview Drive

Structure Fire on Lower Hillview Drive

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — In east Sonora there is a house fire in the 20800 block of Lower Hillview Drive.

It is in the Mono Village area. Officials report that flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on scene during the nine o’clock hour this morning and the blaze was quickly knocked down. There have been no injuries reported at this time. Mop up will continue throughout the morning.

A special thanks to community news partner Edgar Duenas for sending in a photo. Pictures can be emailed to news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     