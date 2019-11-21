Sonora High Girls Water Polo In Regional Semifinals

Sonora High School Pool View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High School Girls water polo team entered the CIF NorCal Division III playoffs as the top seed, and this evening the team hopes to advance to the regional championship.

The Wildcats defeated San Joaquin Memorial of Fresno in the first round and tonight at 5pm will face El Capitan of Merced at Sonora High School. The winner will advance to face either Tamalpais of Mill Valley or Garces Memorial of Bakersfield on Saturday. Click here to view the bracket.

The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 13-11 overall record and an undefeated 6-0 record in league play.