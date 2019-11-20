PG&E Begins Power Shutoffs Across State

Amador County, CA — PG&E has begun the process this morning of turning off power to customers in 18 counties in California.

The latest PSPS will impact customers in Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba counties.

Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are not included in the latest round of power shutoffs.

Customers in parts of Amador County were among the first to lose power today, during the seven o’clock hour this morning, while customers in Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Yuba and Sonoma counties are not anticipated to lose electricity until around 4pm.

The shutoffs are being done in response to high winds and dry conditions projected today. PG&E says the goal is to restore the impacted customers by late tomorrow.