Tuolumne County Appoints Human Services Agency Director

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors have hired a new Human Services Agency Director following the recent retirement of Ann Connolly.

After breaking into closed session this morning, Board Chair Karl Rodefer announced, “With a vote of 5-0 the board unanimously voted to appoint Rebecca Espino as the Human Services Agency Director effective November 20, 2019.”

Espino has previously served as the Deputy Director of Social Services. The CAO and County Counsel have been tasked with negotiating the terms of the employment agreement and it will be brought back for approval at the next meeting.