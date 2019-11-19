Przybyla Recaps Recent Economic Summit

Sonora, CA — Local leaders in Tuolumne County recently met to discuss a variety of issues facing local businesses.

The Tuolumne County Economic Summit brought together leaders from local chamber of commerce groups, business organizations and county staff to discuss the future of business.

It is the focus of a myMotherLode.com blog authored by Tuolumne County Economic Development Director Cole Przybyla. He writes about what the speakers discussed and some of the goals reached. You can find the blog by clicking here.

Przybyla was hired to be the Tuolumne County Economic Development Director earlier this year following the dissolution of the Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority.