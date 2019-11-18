Sonora Council To Discuss Trespassing And Parking Ordinances

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will discuss some proposed new laws this evening related to trespassing and parking zones.

Meeting documents note that there are no state or local rules that deal with trespassing at privately owned businesses and property, which makes it difficult for the police department to assist owners who want help removing someone from a property. The PD receives periodic requests to assist when business owners are concerned about things like potential shoplifting or drug activity. The new ordinance would make it illegal for someone to remain on private property or at a business if the owner or agent asks them to leave.

Related to parking, a new ordinance would allow parking in existing loading zones during after-hours, weekends and on holidays. It is specifically for South Green Street between Bradford and Jackson streets and is designed to increase customer parking availability.

In addition, there will be a status report on the current budget.

Also, Karie Lew, Kevin Anderson and VO CAL will receive special recognition for their vision and coordination of a recent project at the Dragoon Gulch Trail.

Today’s meeting starts at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.