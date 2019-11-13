Suspects Wanted For Allegedly Stealing Expensive Alcohol

Suspects Sought In Safeway Theft View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is seeking tips from the public regarding two suspects who allegedly stole high-end alcohol products from the Safeway in Sonora.

The PD reports that the two people pictured entered the store on November 10 and took over $2,000 in liquor products. They took off in a dark-colored SUV with no front plate. Anyone with information regarding the suspects should call the police department at 209-532-8143.