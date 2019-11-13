Mostly cloudy
53.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Suspects Wanted For Allegedly Stealing Expensive Alcohol

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Suspects Sought In Safeway Theft

Suspects Sought In Safeway Theft

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is seeking tips from the public regarding two suspects who allegedly stole high-end alcohol products from the Safeway in Sonora.

The PD reports that the two people pictured entered the store on November 10 and took over $2,000 in liquor products. They took off in a dark-colored SUV with no front plate. Anyone with information regarding the suspects should call the police department at 209-532-8143.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     