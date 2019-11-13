Two Day Prescribed Fire Near Angels Camp

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Anticipate seeing smoke in the sky today and tomorrow west of Angels Camp.

CAL Fire reports that a 450 acre prescribed burn will be ignited at the Whittle Vegetation Management Plan site along the east side of Fowler Peak. The burn will reduce hazardous fuels within the project area. Smoke is anticipated to be visible from Angels Camp, along Highway 49 and on Highway 4.

CAL Fire Unit Forester Adam Frese says, “We’ll be burning about 100 acres today and around 350 acres tomorrow.”

Burning will be conducted from 8am-5pm, both days. The fire was initially planned to be ignited last month but it was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.