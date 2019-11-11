Veterans Day In the Mother Lode

Veterans Memorial In Murphys View Photo

Murphys, CA — It is Veterans Day and there are numerous events and activities in honor of the holiday.

The Ebbetts Pass Veteran’s Memorial District celebration will begin at 10am at the Veterans Memorial in Murphys. The colors will be presented by a local boy scout troop and students from Michelson Elementary will deliver special speeches.

A Veterans Flag and Bugle Ceremony will start at 10:25am at the Historic Divide Cemetery in Groveland. Then at 10:45am there will be a remembrance at the Historic Columbia Cemetery.

The Veterans of Foreign War Post 4748 will host its annual event and presentation at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall beginning at 11 AM.

There will also be special dinners and other events taking place today throughout the day.

Also, schools are closed today, as well as most government offices. Yosemite National park is offering free admission.