Hear From Supervisor Anaiah Kirk

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear the opinions of District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk.

He will be the third guest in our five-part series featuring the individual supervisors. District three covers the greater Tuolumne and Twain Harte region. Related specifically to his district, he will speak about fire prevention projects, the economy and planned road improvements. In addition, he will weigh in about the new budget, law and justice center projects, marijuana, homelessness and other topics.