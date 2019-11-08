Playoff Football Begins For Calaveras High

Football at Calaveras High School View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The high school football playoffs begin this evening and one local school will be in action.

In the Division VI bracket of the CIF Sac-Joaquin section playoffs, Calaveras High is the sixth seed and will be at home hosting the eleventh seeded Western Sierra Collegiate Academy of Rocklin. If Calaveras High wins, it will advance to face the third-seeded Ripon Christian.

Sonora High School is the fifth seed and is off this weekend. Next Friday the Wildcats will travel to Garden Valley to face the fourth-seeded Golden Sierra High School Grizzlies. That game will be aired live on Start 92.7 and streamed on myMotherLode.com.

