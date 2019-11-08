Stanislaus National Forest Announces New Deputy Supervisor

Sonora, CA — The US Forest Service has appointed Beth Martinez to serve as the Deputy Supervisor of the Stanislaus National Forest.

Martinez has 30 years of experience with the Forest Service and will serve under Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken. Martinez is a long time Tuolumne County resident and has spent two-thirds of her career with the Stanislaus National Forest. She has also worked at the Gallatin National Forest in Montana, Wasatch-Cache National Forest in Utah and the Gila National Forest in New Mexico.

She says, “I look forward to continuing to serve the Stanislaus and our surrounding communities in my new role. There have been many organizational changes in the Forest Service in recent years, but our commitment to neighboring communities, to building strong relationships and to being good stewards of this beautiful land remains strong.”

The Forest Service notes that Martinez has two daughters, both college graduates, who were born and raised in the community.