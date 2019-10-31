Alleged Killer Canines Returned To Their Owner

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Animal Services officials have released two dogs involved in a recent fatal attack.

On Thursday, Animal Services Manager Evan Jacobs shared the two canines that were involved in the Oct. 14 mauling of two mini horses in the 2600 block of Holmquist Lane, Valley Springs were restored to their micro-chipped owner and taken back to Stockton where they are residing.

As reported here, following the incident, 45-year-old Raymond Carringer left the area with the dogs and was arrested Oct. 17 with help from Stockton Police after Calaveras Animal Services became aware of a Stockton address associated with him. The two animals were confiscated and transported back to Calaveras County into the custody of Animal Services.

Jacobs explained, “This is the first substantiated incident in Calaveras County involving either of these dogs and as a result, the legal standard for Animal Services to file a ‘potentially dangerous dog’ petition under state law has not been met at this time.”

For a dog to meet the criteria, state code states that the dog would have to have initiated an unprovoked attack on two separate occasions away from the dog owner’s or keeper’s property within a 36-month period. To be considered “potentially dangerous,” the dog would have had to twice engage in behavior requiring a person to take defensive action preventing bodily injury or twice cause the death or injury of a domestic animal.

Jacobs adds that his office is aware of social media postings regarding other alleged incidents involving the two dogs and after investigating them fully, found the reports are either inaccurate or cannot be substantiated.