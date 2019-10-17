Alleged Killer Canines, Owner Caught On The Lam

San Andreas, CA – Two dogs who were hidden away after allegedly killing a pair of mini horses are in custody.

According to Calaveras County Animal Services officials, their office investigated the reported attack that occurred on Monday in the 2600 block of Holmquist Lane in Valley Springs.

During the investigation, the officer in charge determined that both dogs and their owner, Raymond Carringer, fled shortly after the incident, and found a Stockton address linked to Carringer. The officer notified the Stockton Police Department, who located Carringer and the dogs at the property.

Carringer was arrested for felony probation violation. Clarke Broadcasting has a call into Stockton Police to determine what additional information may be available regarding the case.

Stockton Animal Services took the dogs into custody. Calaveras County Animal Services officials, noting their thanks to Stockton Police and Animal Services, are in the process of picking up and impounding the canines pending a probable filing of a potentially dangerous dog petition. As the dogs are not yet in custody, there are few details on them at this time.