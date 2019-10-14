More Felony Charges For Source Of Gunshots In The Dark

Garnica Arrest Oct 12 2019 TCSO Evidence Photo View Photos

Sonora, CA – Several shots fired in the night and suspicious flashlight activity led to fresh felony charges for a wanted man.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Merced Falls Road in La Grange for the report.

Once at the scene they encountered 33-year-old Santiago Garnica of Citrus Heights, sitting in a black Nissan sedan, and he admitted to shooting a gun on the property.

A subsequent records check turned up an outstanding warrant out of Sacramento County and also found him to be on searchable probation.

While searching Garnica’s car, deputies found a short-barreled rifle, a handgun, ammunition and over 20 grams of cocaine. He was arrested and booked for being a convicted person in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and possession of a loaded firearm while with a controlled substance. He was assigned a $50,000 bail.