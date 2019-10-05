Update: Crews Working To Extinguish House Fire In Hathaway Pines

Update at 10:38am: Fire crews have contained the structure fire in Hathaway Pines and will continue to mop-up the incident throughout the morning. No injuries have been reported.

Original story at 10:10 am: Hathaway Pines, CA — Be prepared for activity in Calaveras County in the 100 block of Canyon View Drive in Hathaway Pines.

Crews are arriving on scene to extinguish a fully involved structure fire. The smoke is visible from nearby Highway 4 and beyond.