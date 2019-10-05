Partly sunny
70.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Crews Working To Extinguish House Fire In Hathaway Pines

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen

Update at 10:38am: Fire crews have contained the structure fire in Hathaway Pines and will continue to mop-up the incident throughout the morning. No injuries have been reported.

Original story at 10:10 am: Hathaway Pines, CA — Be prepared for activity in Calaveras County in the 100 block of Canyon View Drive in Hathaway Pines.

Crews are arriving on scene to extinguish a fully involved structure fire. The smoke is visible from nearby Highway 4 and beyond.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     