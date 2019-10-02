Mostly sunny
Flags Lowered To Half-Staff Following Death Of Fire Captain

By B.J. Hansen
Mariposa County, CA — CAL Fire reports that a fire captain from its Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit has passed away.

This morning the agency directed flags to be lowered to half-staff at all of its statewide fire stations and offices following the death of Captain Paul Rotondaro. The agency has put out a statement reading, “We are deeply saddened to report that this morning Fire Captain Paul Rotondaro, from the CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit, was killed in a vehicle accident. Please join us in keeping Paul and his loved ones in your thoughts.”

No further details are immediately available from CAL FIre, and we will pass along more information when it becomes available.

