President Trump Has Legal Victory In California Lawsuit Over Tax Returns

Sacramento, CA — President Donald Trump had a victory in court in the fight over his tax returns, but California officials are now planning to file an appeal.

US District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. ruled that a new state law requiring Presidential candidates to release personal income tax returns violates the US Constitution.

Republican Senate Leader Shannon Groves says, “Today’s ruling is a victory for the constitutional rights of Americans and our democracy. Legislative Republicans have argued that SB 27 is unconstitutional, and this court ruling reaffirms this stance. The majority party attempted to interfere with the upcoming primary election and their efforts were unsuccessful.”

California’s top election official, Alex Padilla, however, says he will appeal the ruling, and argues the new state law is “fundamental to protecting democracy.”