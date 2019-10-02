TuCARE’s Annual Natural Resources Summit

TuCare Natural Resource Summit View Photos

On Thursday, October 3rd, 2019, Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and Environment (TuCARE) will hold their Annual Natural Resources Summit in the Sierra Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora.

Melinda Fleming, TuCARE Executive Director, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Summit is open to the public and admission is free. Natural Resource agencies, organizations and businesses will provide information tables prior to and after the summit for attendees to peruse. Doors open at 8:00 a.m.

Speakers for the summit include: Congressman Tom McClintock, District 4; Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor, Jason Kuiken; Matthew Reischman, Assistant Deputy Director, CAL-FIRE; Sierra Pacific Industries Vice President, Dan Tomascheski; UC Ag and Natural Resources Watershed Specialist, Safeeq Khan; Liz Peterson, Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services; Adam Frese, CAL-FIRE; Glenn Gottschall, Hwy 108 Fire Safe Council; Joe Silva, Firewise Safe School; and Dore Bietz, Citizens Emergency Response Teams.

For over 20 years, TuCARE has held a Natural Resources Summit. Approximately 200 people have attended the summit each year. Topics covered in past years include political and environmental hot topics such as global warming, environmentalextremism, and the importance of logging to reduce fuel load on public lands. The focus of this summit will to raise awareness for the need to prevent future fire catastrophes such as was experienced in Paradise, California last year.

Speakers will discuss plans that have been developed to reduce fuels on public and private land, create safe passage if fire should occur, and to guard our communities from devastation.

The speaking portion of the summit kicks-off at 9:00 a.m. and runs till 12:30 p.m. From 12:30-1 p.m. attendees can visit information tables from local, state and federal agencies/organizations that will provide information on ways the public can participate in the ongoing need for reform.

There is no cost for this event due to the generous donations by a variety of sponsors including PG&E and local community members. Doors open at 8:00 a.m.

On Friday, October 4th, a tour will be held in the Pine Mountain Lake area. The tour is invitation only, and seating is limited. The tour will highlight the fuels reduction work that has been done in and around the subdivision, including planned maintenance and future project. As a community, PML has created a funding source for fire protection work to be an on-going aspect of their community. TuCARE believes this is a program all communities must adopt in order to prevent disaster.

TuCARE is a community based non-profit 501(c)3 organization founded in 1988. Our membership is a cross-section of the community and includes businesspersons, educators, retirees, and those actively engaged in working daily with natural resources. TuCARE supports conservation and the multiple use of natural resources on public lands. Multiple-use policies allow for everyone to benefit. TuCARE seeks stability for resource industries to ensure the economic soundness and stability of local communities.

For more information contact Melinda Fleming at (209) 586-7816 or log on to tucare@mlode.com

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.