Mostly sunny
80.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Burglary At Calaveras Coins And Collectibles

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Burglary at Calaveras Coins and Collectibles

Burglary at Calaveras Coins and Collectibles

Photo Icon View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred during the early morning hours at Calaveras Coins and Collectibles at 253 South Main Street.

Officers responded at 3:30am on Thursday after an alarm went off at the business. Display cases were damaged and the business was ransacked. Surveillance footage shows four suspects wearing masks, sweatshirts and gloves breaking into the building. They later left driving northbound on South Main Street in a dark colored SUV. There is an active investigation ongoing and the PD is asking anyone with information to call 209-736-2567 or email acpd@angelscamp.gov.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     