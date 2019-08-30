Sunny
State Of Healthcare In Tuolumne County

By B.J. Hansen
Michelle Fuentes

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear from the President of Adventist Health Sonora.

Michelle Fuentes will be the guest on Mother Lode Views. She will speak about recent efforts to expand services in the region, as well as challenges to providing healthcare in a rural area.

She will also give an update on the Health Pavilion and Diana J White Cancer Institute which opened last year, and talk about some of her priorities and goals for the future. Fuentes stepped into the role of Adventist Health Sonora President in February of 2018.

