Sunny
66.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

New Tuolumne County Chamber CEO Details Goals

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Candice Kendall

Candice Kendall

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear from the new President and CEO of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce.

Candice Kendall stepped into the lead role three months ago following the resignation of outgoing CEO Amelia Harrison. Kendall will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend. She will speak about the state of the chamber, and her goals and vision for the business organization. Kendall will also talk about some of the chamber’s initiatives and its recent move to a new location on Mono Way.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     