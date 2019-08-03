New Tuolumne County Chamber CEO Details Goals

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear from the new President and CEO of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce.

Candice Kendall stepped into the lead role three months ago following the resignation of outgoing CEO Amelia Harrison. Kendall will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend. She will speak about the state of the chamber, and her goals and vision for the business organization. Kendall will also talk about some of the chamber’s initiatives and its recent move to a new location on Mono Way.