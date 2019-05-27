Quantcast
help information
Cloudy
51.8 ° F
Full Weather

Inside Tuolumne County Government Series: Employee compensation

Karl Rodefer
Karl Rodefer Photo Icon Enlarge
05/27/2019 6:29 am PST
Sabrina Biehl, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — The chair of the Tuolumne County Supervisors, Karl Rodefer, shares his views on budget priorities and the county’s limited financial resources.

Rodefer’s latest blog, focused on the inner workings of Tuolumne County government, is entitled, “Employee Compensation.” He calls county employees “our most important resource” and notes “Most of the difficult budget decisions revolve around or are directly impacted this subject.” You can read more about how much Tuolumne County invests in attracting and keeping county employees in Rodefer’s new blog here.

The first blog focused on fiscal realities and the second on balancing the budget. Next week will address his views on importance of economic development and after that he will take up housing issues the county faces.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.