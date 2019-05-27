Inside Tuolumne County Government Series: Employee compensation

Karl Rodefer Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The chair of the Tuolumne County Supervisors, Karl Rodefer, shares his views on budget priorities and the county’s limited financial resources.

Rodefer’s latest blog, focused on the inner workings of Tuolumne County government, is entitled, “Employee Compensation.” He calls county employees “our most important resource” and notes “Most of the difficult budget decisions revolve around or are directly impacted this subject.” You can read more about how much Tuolumne County invests in attracting and keeping county employees in Rodefer’s new blog here.

The first blog focused on fiscal realities and the second on balancing the budget. Next week will address his views on importance of economic development and after that he will take up housing issues the county faces.

