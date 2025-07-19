Community Cleanup Day Planned In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — Several local groups are joining forces and inviting community members to take part in a Jamestown Cleanup Day on Saturday, July 26, in the downtown area.

It will run from 9 – 11 am. It is part of a broader Jamestown Main Street Revival, an initiative to boost Historic Jamestown through community input, beautification, and small business support.

The event is being put on by Love Tuolumne County, the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce’s Community Resilience Committee, the Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, and Sonora Junk Removal.

Volunteers will help clean up sidewalks, remove litter, wash windows, clear weeds, and contribute to the revival of the community.

People can also contribute to a mobile mural, sponsored by Charles and Mary Smith, that will be stewarded by Tuolumne County Arts Alliance and hosted at various locations throughout Jamestown in the future.

“Jamestown residents care deeply about their community,” said Sophia Kaufman, member of the Community Resilience Committee and Jamestown resident. “This Cleanup Day is an opportunity for all of us to work together to keep the momentum going as we continue to revitalize Main Street.”

All volunteers are welcome, including residents, business owners, families, and service organizations. Supplies will be provided where possible, but volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, brooms, buckets, and any tools they may have on hand. Check-in will begin at 9 am at Jamestown Community Hall located at 18250 Main Street.

Advanced volunteer registration is also recommended, and you can do so through Love Tuolumne County by clicking here.